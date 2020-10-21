Italy's SCREAMACHINE Ink Deal With Frontiers Music Srl

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of ScreaMachine to the label. The band hails from Rome, Italy and are proud heavy metallers. The quintet's gloriously loud sound is inspired by titans like Judas Priest, early Metallica, early Iced Earth, Savatage and Accept. But even if the guys are in love with the legendary 80’s metal sound, they are not living in the past. Their aim is to deliver an aggressive and traditional heavy metal sound blended with modern production and up-to-date songwriting.

The musicians involved are no strangers to the metal scene. The members come from respected Italian acts like Stormlord, Kaledon, and Lunarsea, and have been active since the ‘90’s with respectable discographies and hundreds of gigs under their collective belts.

Born from an idea of Francesco Bucci (bass player and songwriter of the extreme epic metal act Stormlord), the five metalheads have joined forces to deliver the heaviest of metal they can muster. ScreaMachine is now eager to unleash its rage worldwide and join fans in their celebration of heavy metal.

ScreaMachine are:

Valerio “The Brave” Caricchio - Lead Vocals

Francesco Bucci - Bass

Alex Mele - Guitars

Paolo Campitelli - Guitars

Alfonso “Fo” Corace - Drums