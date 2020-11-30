IVORY TOWER Debut "Loser" Performance Video

Modern progressive metal band, Ivory Tower, has released an official live video for "Loser", a track from the band's latest album, Stronger, available via Massacre Records. Watch below:

Stronger features 12 powerful progressive metal gems, custom written for new vocalist Dirk Meyer. The songs cover the spectrum from traditional to modern, and from ballad as well instrumental to in-your-face metal, thus leaving nothing to be desired!

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Offer"

"Loser"

"End Transmission"

"Money"

"In Me"

"Slave"

"Strong"

"Flight Of The Dragon"

"Life Will Fade"

"Passing"

"The Wolves You've Let In"

"One Day"

"End Transmission" video:

(Photo - Sebastian Kramer)