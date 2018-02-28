IZZY STRADLIN Was Due To Take Part In GUNS N' ROSES Not In This Lifetime Tour - "He Left After The Soundcheck And Never Turned Up For Another One Or An Appearance"

Former Guns N' Roses manager Alan Niven recently guested on Appetite For Distortion. He talks about his first impressions of GNR, to the eventual change in management, to specific tours (Rolling Stones/Iron Maiden), to his relationship with former Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradln, to Axl/DC, to KISS, to mental health.

During the discussion Niven reveals that Stradlin was in fact due to take part in Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime Tour, but things didn't go as hoped.

Niven: "Izzy did get as far as flying out and doing a soundcheck, and he left after a soundcheck. He didn't want to have anything to do with it. It was last year, somewhere out in the midwest, when they were doing stadiums. Obviously had it gone well and everybody had been happy, and there had been a little bit of brotherhood, I'm sure he would have stayed with it, but something must have really upset him because he left after the soundcheck and never turned up for another one or an appearance. I would think right now he's probably a little pissed off."

Guns N’ Roses have released a recap video showing highlights from the fall 2017 North American leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour. Watch below:

The resurgent Guns N’ Roses and their massively successful Not In This Lifetime Tour continue to show no signs of slowing down as the band storms into 2018 with 13 stadium shows lined up across Europe, as well as festival headline slots at Download Festival UK, Paris and Madrid, Italy’s Firenze Rocks and Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting.

Starting on June 3rd at Berlin’s Olympiastadion, the Live Nation produced tour will steamroll across Europe including shows scheduled in Denmark, UK, France, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Holland, Poland, Norway, Sweden as well as multiple shows in Germany. For the first time in the group’s history the international rock icons will perform in Estonia, at the renowned Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

9 - Donnington, UK - Download

12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

18 - Paris, France - Download

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

29 - Madrid, Spain - Download

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

4 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

9 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium