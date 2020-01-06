JASON BECKER Documentary Screening Event Scheduled In February In Granite Bay, CA; Includes Q&A, Meet & Greet, Official Merch & Art Sale

Not Dead Yet, he inspirational documentary about composer Jason Becker’s three decades living with ALS, will be screened on February 8 (2 PM & 8 PM, PST) at Granite Bay High School in Granite Bay, California.

Child prodigy Jason Becker was diagnosed with ALS in the same week that he began working as David Lee Roth’s lead guitar player. He was just 19 years old. He has lived with ALS for more than three decades and is currently the person living with ALS the longest.

Once one of the world’s fastest guitar players, Jason can now only twitch one thumb and move his eyes. He continues to compose and communicate through a series of eye movements; his latest album Triumphant Hearts was released a little more than a year ago.

The documentary, Jason Becker: Not Dead Yet, follows Jason through his life and creative career with ALS. It is a truly inspirational tale of overcoming the odds and creating music no matter what curve balls life throws your way.

Depending upon his health, Jason may answer questions via FaceTime. Members of the Becker family will be there for Q&A, and friends featured in the documentary will be there for a meet & greet. Some of Jason’s personal guitar collection will be on display. Gary Becker will have an art show.

Official merchandise and art will be available to purchase with all profits going to EBSO, the non-profit organization that supports the Emerald Brigade Music Program at Granite Bay High School.

Suggested age limit: 10 and older.

