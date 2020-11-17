JASON NEWSTED - Former METALLICA Bassist Lists Montana Ranch For $4.9 Million; Photo Gallery

According to Variety, former Metallica bassist, Jason Newsted, has put his scenic 545-acre spread near Sula, Montana, on the market for just under $5 million. Along with the the almost 6,000-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bath main residence, the compound comprises a caretaker home, a two-bedroom guest apartment, two large machine shops and a greenhouse.

Rust-tinted concrete steps lead down to the main residence’s front entrance, where cavernous, open-plan interior spaces mix Rocky Mountain rusticity with clean-lined architecture, and are defined byvariegated flagstone floor tiles, majestically high cathedral ceilings befitting an actual cathedral, and vast windows that continue across the ceiling to allow for unusually expansive mountain and sky views. At the center of the huge space stands a commandingly massive, freestanding Rumsford-style stone fireplace. With the same, voluminous vaulted exposed wood ceiling as in the living room and anchored by another imposing fireplace, the principal bedroom looks out through a towering wall of windows that frame serene mountain views beyond the undulating valley floor.

Other features include a petite wood-paneled library, a glass-walled solarium that allows for truly, almost unnervingly unbridled views and — unsurprisingly — a soundproof lower-level recording studio. The vast, bespoke recording space features a custom guitar safe and a decorative starburst on the wall at the studio’s entrance, fashioned from exotic woods sourced from the nearby Gibson guitar factory. The studio area also boasts another stone fireplace, plus a a flatscreen TV that makes the space ideal for lounging between fireside recording sessions. Not visible from the front of the house — and no-doubt a great crash pad for visiting musicians — the guest apartment is a more traditional log cabin.

