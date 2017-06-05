JAY JAY FRENCH, CHRIS CAFFERY, MIKE ORLANDO, JOEL HOEKSTRA And More Performing At LES PAUL Birthday Jam In New York City This Wednesday

On June 7th, The Iridium in New York City will play host to the Les Paul Birthday Jam featuring guitarists Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob) and Steve Conte (New York Dolls). Go to this location for ticket information.

Les Paul - born Lester William Polsfuss (June 9th, 1915 – August 12th, 2009) - was an American jazz, country, and blues guitarist, songwriter, luthier, and inventor. He was one of the pioneers of the solid-body electric guitar, which made the sound of rock and roll possible. Paul taught himself how to play guitar and while he is mainly known for jazz and popular music, he had an early career in country music. He is credited with many recording innovations. Although he was not the first to use the technique, his early experiments with overdubbing, delay effects such as tape delay, phasing effects and multitrack recording were among the first to attract widespread attention.