JEFFERSON STARSHIP Members DAVID FREIBERG And MICKEY THOMAS Reveal Interesting Story Behind The 70s Classic "Jane"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"David Freiberg, original member of Jefferson Starship, and former lead singer Mickey Thomas, who currently fronts Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, tell the interesting story behind the 70s classic rock staple, 'Jane', along with how Mickey Thomas came on as the new lead singer as Jefferson Starship entered a new beginning. David Freiberg also talks about the first new Jefferson Starship album in 12 years called Mother Of The Sun."