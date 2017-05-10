JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE - Unseen Royal Albert Hall Live Film To Remain Under Wraps… For Now

Courthouse News Service reports that historic, unseen footage of the Jimi Hendrix Experience performing at the Royal Albert Hall will remain unseen until a legal haze clears, a California appeals court ruled.

A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark Mooney’s ruling that lead defendant The Last Experience did not violate a 2010 agreement to distribute a documentary film of the Jimi Hendrix Experience concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Hendrix Experience performed two shows at the Albert Hall, on February 18th and 24th, 1969. The shows were filmed and recorded, but never released.

A contract signed by Hendrix’s manager with Steve Gold and co-defendant Gerald Goldstein granted both men the right to film the tour and use the footage for a concert film. The pair were to split the profits evenly.

Although recorded, the film never materialized, and in March 2010, the successors to the 1968 contract agreed to “‘jointly produce a feature-length film intended for theatrical release,’” Associate Justice Brian Hoffstadt wrote for the unanimous panel.

