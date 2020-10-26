JOE BONAMASSA - Official Video For New Single "Lookout Man!" Released

Joe Bonamassa’s new Abbey Road-recorded solo album, Royal Tea – inspired by British blues rock heroes like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin and Cream – is out now. Check out "Lookout Man!", the newest single and video from the album below.

The Abbey Road Studio recordings follows Bonamassa’s recent instrumental side project called The Sleep Eazys, who released their critically-acclaimed debut album, Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell. The album was produced by Bonamassa and features some of his frequent collaborators, along with his all-star touring band. The Sleep Eazys project is Joe’s second time in the studio as a producer, after Reese Wynans’ debut solo album Sweet Release.

Tracklist:

"When One Door Opens"

"Royal Tea"

"Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye"

"Lookout Man"

"High Class Girl"

"A Conversation With Alice"

"I Didn't Think She Would Do It"

"Beyond The Silence"

"Lonely Boy"

"Savannah"