JOE SATRIANI On Instrumental Music - "Fans May Take A Love Song And Turn It Into A Sad Song, But That's Their Prerogative"

Guitar legend recently gueste on Q1043 New York to discuss his new album, Shapeshifting, as well as how COVID-19 derailed his scheduled tour for the record. he also discusses hi love for Jimi Hendrix's work and touring with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in the late '80s.

Satriani on instrumental music:

"That's part of the design, that the listener can ascribe their own meaning to the music because there aren't lyrics forcing you to understand the artist's definition of the song's message. With every instrumental record I put out there, I realize that I'm giving it away, emotionally I'm letting go of the things that made me write those songs and the personal stories behind them, and they become the fans', they put their meanings into them. So they may take a love song and turn it into a sad song, or they may take a sad song and turn it into a celebratory song, but that's their prerogative, they're allowed to do that."

Joe Satriani's new album, Shapeshifting, is out now via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. It was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

"Nineteen Eighty" (Extended Version) video:

“Nineteen Eighty” video:

"Big Distortion" visualizer: