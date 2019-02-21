JOHN 5 - New Album Due In July
Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) was recently interviewed by Mitch Gallagher of Sweetwater. In the video below, John 5 talks about his latest musical endeavors, his upcoming tour plans, and why he loves Bigsby tailpieces. An excerpt has been described as follows:
"I'm going to release it July, it's going to be a full album. I usually sell my physical albums on tour because everyone going to the show is like, 'oh cool, here's the record.' So, I'll have an exclusive tour thing. It works out really well for me."
Thus far, John 5 has released videos for two songs from his forthcoming, new album. Check out "Zoinks!" and "Crank It - Living With Ghosts" below. A third video, for the song "I Am John 5", will be issued on March 1st.
Catch John 5 And The Creatures live on tour:
February
26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
28 - Albuquerque, MN - Launch Pad
March
1 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
5 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
6 - Dallas, TX - Trees
7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi
10 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
13 - New York, NY - Iridium
14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft at The Chance
15 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
17 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House
18 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck
20 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
21 - Montreal, QC - Piranha
22 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
24 - London, ON - Rum Runners
26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks
27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids
28 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater
April
2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe
3 - Portland, OR - Dantes
5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey A Go Go
7 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues
11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick