JOHN 5 - New Album Due In July

Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) was recently interviewed by Mitch Gallagher of Sweetwater. In the video below, John 5 talks about his latest musical endeavors, his upcoming tour plans, and why he loves Bigsby tailpieces. An excerpt has been described as follows:

"I'm going to release it July, it's going to be a full album. I usually sell my physical albums on tour because everyone going to the show is like, 'oh cool, here's the record.' So, I'll have an exclusive tour thing. It works out really well for me."

Thus far, John 5 has released videos for two songs from his forthcoming, new album. Check out "Zoinks!" and "Crank It - Living With Ghosts" below. A third video, for the song "I Am John 5", will be issued on March 1st.

Catch John 5 And The Creatures live on tour:

February

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

28 - Albuquerque, MN - Launch Pad

March

1 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

2 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

9 - Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

10 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

12 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

13 - New York, NY - Iridium

14 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft at The Chance

15 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

17 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

18 - New Bedford, MA - Vault at Greasy Luck

20 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

21 - Montreal, QC - Piranha

22 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

23 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

24 - London, ON - Rum Runners

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Crocks

27 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramids

28 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

29 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

31 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theater

April

2 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile Cafe

3 - Portland, OR - Dantes

5 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whiskey A Go Go

7 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick