JOHN CORABI Talks THE DEAD DAISIES And MÖTLEY CRÜE On The Rock Brigade Podcast

The Rock Brigade's James Rozell and Jeb Wright recently sat down with singer John Corabi (ex-Mötley Crüe) to discuss his current band, The Dead Daisies:

"We get the entire story behind the band, the albums and the tour. Plus we talk Crüe and have a lot of laughs and listen to some real rock and roll history! John opens up about playing tiny clubs with Crüe as well as the band's fighting with Vince Neal. We talk in-depth about the new live album by The Dead Daisies and much more!"

The Dead Daisies began their Live & Louder World Tour on Friday, June 2nd in Germany. Prior to flying across the Atlantic, the boys in the band gathered in New York City to rehearse for the upsoming shows; practice room footage of "With You And I", as well as "Mainline", has since surfaced:

The Dead Daisies’ live juggernaut is set to storm into North America in August for a dozen prime live dates as part of their Live & Louder World Tour. Heralded as The Dirty Dozen Tour, the trek is set to kick off in Chicago, IL on August 10th and will wrap in Las Vegas, NV on August 27th.

The Dirty Dozen Tour is inspired by the classic 1960s movie of the same name. “Rehearse them, Excite them, Arm them - then turn them loose on the Fans!”

It will be the band’s first North American Headline Tour where demand has been steadily building after 2016’s smash success of their third album Make Some Noise.

John Corabi - “We're all very excited for our very first North American headline run. We're kicking it all off on August 10th in Chicago and ending it in 'Sin City' Las Vegas! You guys have been amazing with all of your support and requests for shows here, so we're giving it to you 'Live And Louder', and 'down and dirty' on The Dirty Dozen Tour 2017! See ya on the road kids!”

Before being turned loose on North American audiences, the troops will be fresh from playing some of the most prestigious and high profile UK and European rock festivals coupled with a series of headline club shows, dates in Japan to then make their long-awaited debut in South America. From South America it’s back to one of Europe’s largest festivals Woodstock Poland, to be part of a “Concert Inspired by Freedom” which will see the band perform with a 60-piece Orchestra.

Special guests on this North American run will be The Dives, which the band made instant friends with on the previous years’ KISS Kruise and who will add their own blend of signature rock and roll to the fiery package.

Tour dates:

June

4 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

5 - Druso - Bergamo, Italy

6 - Dynamo - Zürich, Switzerland

8 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

9 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

11 - Download Festival - Donnington, United Kingdom

12 - Liquid Room - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

14 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

16 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

17 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

18 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

20 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

21 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

23 - Harley Days Festival - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

26 - Bluesiana - Velden, Austria

27 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

28 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

July

1 - Freigericht Rockt Festival - Freigericht, Germany

5 - Shibuya Club Quattro - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Umeda Club Quattro - Osaka, Japan

12 - Opera de Arame - Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

13 - Carioca Club - Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

15 - Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Teatro Vorterix - Rosario, Argentina

18 - TBA - Santiago, Chile

August<

3 - Woodstock Poland - Kostrzyn, Poland

10 - Arcada Theatre - Chicago, IL

11 - Shelter at Saint Andrews - Detroit, MI

12 - Lee’s Palace - Toronto, ON

16 - House Of Independence - Asbury Park, NJ

17 - Highline Ballroom - New York NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

20 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

23 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

25 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

26 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

27 - Counts Vamp’d - Las Vegas NV

For additional information visit thedeaddaisies.com. To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's review of Live & Louder, click here.

The Dirty Dozen Tour Trailer: