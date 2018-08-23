JUDAS PRIEST Bassist IAN HILL - "We Are The Band's Best Fans... We All Love It To Death"

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill is featured in a new interview with Detroit Metro Times. "When we chat with bassist and founding member Ian Hill, he is void of both gloom and doom. In fact, he is nothing but hopeful for the future and is admittedly humbled that people are still listening. With a half-century under the band's collective studded belt, Judas Priest remains rock 'n' roll's most unconventional institution. And as Hill reminds, they're nowhere near finished."

Read an excerpt from the chat below:

Q: Is there ever pressure on the band to reinvent the metal wheel?

Ian Hill: "We did what we've always tried to do and that's to take a step forward. So, you're keeping current and relevant all the time by pushing the envelope just a little bit. It's something we've done for nearly 50 years. You learn new things every day. That's our philosophy when we go into the studio and when we go on tour. That's what's kept us fresh."

Q: It helps that you love the band. I've read that you are a fan of your own band and that probably helps keep the band moving.

Ian Hill: "That's pretty true. We are the band's best fans. We all love it to death. For all reasons. It's not just from a musical point of view. It's friendship, camaraderie, and income, especially in the early days. It's all things to all of us."

Deep Purple and Judas Priest are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will visit 25 cities across the US and Canada before wrapping September 30th in Wheatland, California.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs

23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre