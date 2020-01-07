JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Invites Fans To Record Ideas Over Original Riff Available For Download

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has invited his fans to contribute any musical ideas to a riff he has posted online for download. Check out his Twitter message below.

So here’s a fun experiment! I wanted to give you guys something that you can get involved with. Instead of posting a cover, here’s an original riff that I want you maniacs to get hold of, kick around and record your own ideas to. https://t.co/BPs2bX0CHc pic.twitter.com/2vhAe7rhcw — Richie Faulkner (@RichieFaulkner) 7. Januar 2020



Check out and download the riff via Faulkner's official website here.

Faulkner recently returned to EMGtv to test drive some pickup sets before soundcheck in San Francisco.

"Some improvisation with the EMG Lars Frederiksen DMF signature pickup set. Hear the versatility of this amazing passive humbucker combo."

Watch the video below: