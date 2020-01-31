Just Announced - KIP WINGER To Play Toronto On Saturday
January 31, 2020, 30 minutes ago
This just in! Kip Winger will play a 30-minute acoustic set at The Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, February 1st.
Kip will take the stage prior to Alice Cooper tribute band, Eyes Of Alice. If you say "Kip Winger" at the door, admission is only $20 per person.
Ironically, Kip Winger played bass for Alice Cooper from 1985 to 1987, appearing on the Constrictor and Raise Your Fist And Yell albums.
In March, Kip Winger will head "Down Under" to play a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. Confirmed dates are as listed:
March
6 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand
8 - Melodic Rock Fest - Melbourbe, Australia
10 - Arkaba Club - Adelaide, Australia
11 - The Factory Theatre - New South Wales, Australia
13 - GM Sound Studios - Victoria, Australia
14 - Woolly Mammoth - Brisbane, Australia
16 - Rosemount Hotel - Perth, Australia