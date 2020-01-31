Just Announced - KIP WINGER To Play Toronto On Saturday

This just in! Kip Winger will play a 30-minute acoustic set at The Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, February 1st.

Kip will take the stage prior to Alice Cooper tribute band, Eyes Of Alice. If you say "Kip Winger" at the door, admission is only $20 per person.

Ironically, Kip Winger played bass for Alice Cooper from 1985 to 1987, appearing on the Constrictor and Raise Your Fist And Yell albums.

In March, Kip Winger will head "Down Under" to play a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March

6 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand

8 - Melodic Rock Fest - Melbourbe, Australia

10 - Arkaba Club - Adelaide, Australia

11 - The Factory Theatre - New South Wales, Australia

13 - GM Sound Studios - Victoria, Australia

14 - Woolly Mammoth - Brisbane, Australia

16 - Rosemount Hotel - Perth, Australia