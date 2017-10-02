KADAVAR Launch New Video Trailers For Rough Times Album

Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have released four new video trailers for their fourth studio album, Rough Times, out now via Nuclear Blast.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Rough Times”

“Into The Wormhole”

“Skeleton Blues”

“Die Baby Die”

“Vampires”

“Tribulation Nation”

“Words Of Evil”

“You Found The Best In Me”

“The Lost Child”

“A L'Ombre Du Temps”

“Helter Skelter” (Bonus Track)

“Tribulation Nation” video:

“Into The Wormhole” video:

“Die Baby Die” video: