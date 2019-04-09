KADAVAR Renew Deal With Nuclear Blast; Band Working On New Album

Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have re-signed with their long-time label Nuclear Blast after a highly successful 7 year run encompassing three studio albums during which the trio has toured the globe relentlessly.

Commented singer and guitarist Lupus: "When we signed our first deal back in 2012, all of this was just a mere idea. Since then a lot has happened and after 3 records, 2 live albums and quite a few singles, we're a very happy to continue working with Nuclear Blast."

The band is currently working hard on the successor to 2017's Rough Times at their own recording studio in Berlin Neukölln.

Added drummer Tiger: "We're very creative at the moment, writing new songs on a daily basis. Wir very much loooking forward to completing the album soon. So it's very nice that we have this new contract!"

Kadavar's latest album, Rough Times, was released in late 2017 to global critical acclaim, including live hits like "Die Baby Die", "Tribulation Nation" and "Into The Wormhole".

Kadavar live dates:

May

4 - London, England - Desertfest

10 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

11 - Madrid, Spain - Kristonfest

31-June 6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Metal Fest

June

2 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - FortaRock

8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park

9 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring

27 - Segrate (MI), Italy - Magnolia Stone

29 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force

August

2-3 - Beelen, Germany - Krach am Bach

8-10 - Haldern, Germany - Pop Festival

16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

17-18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas