KADAVAR Reveal New Album Title; European Tour Announced
June 7, 2019, 32 minutes ago
Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have announced the dates for their European tour in support of the forthcoming album, For The Dead Travel Fast.
November
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO
13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux
14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra
15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59
16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk
23. - Wien, Austria - Arena
24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique
27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
The band recently re-signed with their long-time label Nuclear Blast after a highly successful 7 year run encompassing three studio albums during which the trio has toured the globe relentlessly.
Commented singer and guitarist Lupus: "When we signed our first deal back in 2012, all of this was just a mere idea. Since then a lot has happened and after 3 records, 2 live albums and quite a few singles, we're a very happy to continue working with Nuclear Blast."
The band is currently working hard on the successor to 2017's Rough Times at their own recording studio in Berlin Neukölln.
Added drummer Tiger: "We're very creative at the moment, writing new songs on a daily basis. Wir very much loooking forward to completing the album soon. So it's very nice that we have this new contract!"
More live dates:
June
8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park
9 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring
27 - Segrate (MI), Italy - Magnolia Stone
29 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force
August
2-3 - Beelen, Germany - Krach am Bach
8-10 - Haldern, Germany - Pop Festival
16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival
17-18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
(Photo - Andre Habermann)