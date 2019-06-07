KADAVAR Reveal New Album Title; European Tour Announced

Berlin, Germany-based rock overlords, Kadavar, have announced the dates for their European tour in support of the forthcoming album, For The Dead Travel Fast.

November

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

7 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

8 - Göteborg, Sweden - Brewhouse

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

12 - Lyon, France - Le CCO

13 - Nantes, France - Le Stéréolux

14 - Paris, France - L'Alhambra

15 - Bordeaux, France - BT 59

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

19 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk

23. - Wien, Austria - Arena

24 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

25 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangiere at Botanique

27 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

28 - Köln, Germany - Essigfabrik

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

30 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

The band recently re-signed with their long-time label Nuclear Blast after a highly successful 7 year run encompassing three studio albums during which the trio has toured the globe relentlessly.

Commented singer and guitarist Lupus: "When we signed our first deal back in 2012, all of this was just a mere idea. Since then a lot has happened and after 3 records, 2 live albums and quite a few singles, we're a very happy to continue working with Nuclear Blast."

The band is currently working hard on the successor to 2017's Rough Times at their own recording studio in Berlin Neukölln.

Added drummer Tiger: "We're very creative at the moment, writing new songs on a daily basis. Wir very much loooking forward to completing the album soon. So it's very nice that we have this new contract!"

More live dates:

June

8 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock im Park

9 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring

27 - Segrate (MI), Italy - Magnolia Stone

29 - Ferropolis, Germany - Full Force

August

2-3 - Beelen, Germany - Krach am Bach

8-10 - Haldern, Germany - Pop Festival

16 - St. Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

17-18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

(Photo - Andre Habermann)