KALEDON Announce New Album Carnagus – Emperor Of The Darkness

Italian power metal masters Kaledon are back with their first album since 2014’s Antillius - The King Of Light. The bombastic, epic, and majestic Carnagus – Emperor Of The Darkness is scheduled for release on May 15th.

With a renewed lineup, enhanced by Michele Guaitoli's (Overtures, ex-Future Is Tomorrow) powerful vocals and Manuele di Ascenzo's (ex-Secret Rule) amazing drums skills, mastermind Alex Mele (guitars) has finally forged a new chapter of the Legend Of The Forgotten Reign saga reaching the perfect mix of modern riffs, classic power metal speeds, epic choirs and symphonic arrangements.

Together with Paolo Campitelli (keyboards) and the founding members Tommy Nemesio (guitars) and Paolo Lezziroli (bass guitar) Kaledon are back, stronger than ever.

World-renowned French graphic artist Jean-Pascal Fournier, who worked for Kaledon with the 2010 work Legend Of The Forgotten Reign, Chapter VI: The Last Night On The Battlefield, is responsible for the optically worthy presentation of the new album.

Kaledon has been working on the entire chapter of this saga for six albums, which was first began in 1997. Now all the parts of this long-term tracked overall concept fit together convincingly and extremely exciting on a single album.

(Photo by: Valter Santoro)