KATAKLYSM Announce US Tour With IN FLAMES Plus Additional Dates

Montreal based extremists, Kataklysm, will wrap up the touring cycle for their latest record, Of Ghosts And Gods, with a direct support slot to In Flames on their upcoming US tour. This concludes a highly successful campaign, which included the band taking home the "Heavy Metal Album Of The Year" award at the 45th annual JUNO Awards (the Canadian version of a Grammy).

Comments vocalist Maurizio Iacono: "What better way to complete such an incredible and successful campaign for our latest record Of Ghosts And Gods, than being invited by In Flames to do a string of dates in the States with them!

"We are excited to return to the US for a short run with In Flames, coupled with a few headlining gigs and close off another chapter of our story. Right before this we will be hitting Latin America for a tour and visiting countries we have never played before such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia and more. We look forward to these last two tours in support of the Ghosts... album. Catch us live and don’t miss the destructive power!“

Kataklysm tour dates:

May

4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

5 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's (Kataklysm only)

7 - Knoxville, TN - The International

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo (Kataklysm only)

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge (Kataklysm only)

10 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

18 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

19 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

22 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill