KERATOMA Featuring MUSHROOMHEAD Members Release "It's (Not) Over" Lyric Video

Keratoma, featuring Mushroomhead's Tommy Shaffner and Steve Rauckhorst, have checked in with the following update:

"It took a pandemic, four months of quarantine, major civil unrest, and a nearly unbearable amount of heartbreak, but here it is! 'It's (Not) Over' is the first new song from Keratoma in 13 years and is a seething, blistering, industrial metal anthem! Recorded completely following social distancing guidelines and done entirely in house, available across all streaming and music purchasing platforms! It’s a face melter! We hope you’re as excited as we are!"

Keratoma is a metal/ industrial machine. It manifested from the filthy banks of the Cuyahoga River (yes, the one that caught fire in 1969) near Cleveland, Ohio in 2002 to destroy what music was becoming: a force fed, format driven, mind control, created by middle-aged record executives who's idea of artistic expression is limited to shag haircuts and the tightness of your pants.

Keratoma is a middle finger, pointed right in the face of what is considered metal today. Like the bastard sons’s of Slayer and Marilyn Manson, birthed in the run down factory that is co owned by Trent Reznor, Al Jourgenson, Satan, and Christopher Walken respectively. They attack topics such as betrayal, loss, disgust, mass murder and what passes for government in the foul year of our lord, 2010.

While the future of the music industry is uncertain, the future of these cynical assholes is. They will continue to make the music they want to hear, with no cares but for what they want it to be. Not dressed up for radio, and too damn ugly for TV. Bound and determined to piss on the parade of pop culture until they are revered as either the saviors or martyrs of the new millennium’s metal movement, whichever comes first.

Keratoma is comprised of Tommy Shaffner and Steve Rauckhorst (Mushroomhead), Jon Vinson (Axioma, Child Bite), Christopher Simmons and William Pawul.

