KIDS IN SATAN'S SERVICE Featuring Members Of DEADBIRD, DANGEROUS TOYS, NECROT And More Cover KISS Classic "All Hell's Breakin' Loose"

The KISS Klassic “All Hell’s Breakin’ Loose”, from the 1983 album Lick It Up, is brought to you from all corners of the United States by members of Rwake, Deadbird, Dangerous Toys, Howling Sycamore, Necrot, Saviours, Darsombra, Meatjack, and Burnout & The Horde - collectively known as Kids In Satan’s Service.

K.I.S.S. is:

Jason McMaster - vocals

C.T. - vocals

Darsombra - vocals

John Hopkins - guitar

Sonny “Hot Lix” Reinhardt - guitar

Reid Raley - bass

Jeff Morgan - drums, guitar, studio sorcery & mix mastery

Frank Huang - video voodoo