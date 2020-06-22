KIDS IN SATAN'S SERVICE Featuring Members Of DEADBIRD, DANGEROUS TOYS, NECROT And More Cover KISS Classic "All Hell's Breakin' Loose"
The KISS Klassic “All Hell’s Breakin’ Loose”, from the 1983 album Lick It Up, is brought to you from all corners of the United States by members of Rwake, Deadbird, Dangerous Toys, Howling Sycamore, Necrot, Saviours, Darsombra, Meatjack, and Burnout & The Horde - collectively known as Kids In Satan’s Service.
K.I.S.S. is:
Jason McMaster - vocals
C.T. - vocals
Darsombra - vocals
John Hopkins - guitar
Sonny “Hot Lix” Reinhardt - guitar
Reid Raley - bass
Jeff Morgan - drums, guitar, studio sorcery & mix mastery
Frank Huang - video voodoo