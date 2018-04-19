KILLER DWARFS - Fourth Annual Rock Against Hunger Golf Tournament Booked For August

The fourth annual Killer Dwarfs "Rock Against Hunger" charity golf tournament is happening Friday, August 24th at Lakeridge Links in Brooklin, Ontario.

Last year's tournament raised over $6000 for Feed The Need in Durham. "Our goal is to surpass that once again this year. Let's aim for $10,000" says the band.

"The tournament is 'Best Ball', so all levels of golfers will have a great time. Also this year, included is a very special intimate, acoustic performance by the Killer Dwarfs. Spots are limited so book your foursomes or singles asap! Payment in full must be received to secure your spot.

We are looking for more sponsors and hole sponsors as well this year. Let's make this a day to remember and give back to those less fortunate. Contact Golf@KillerDwarfsBand.com to get your registration forms and sponsorship information." Prices are as listed:



$170 per person

$600 per foursome (must register as a foursome)

Hole Sponsor: $200

Foursome & Hole Sponsor: $750

Title Sponsor (includes a foursome) $2,000

Price includes: golf, cart, driving range, BBQ lunch, dinner, and prizes

Registration & lunch at noon

Shotgun start at 1pm, dinner, raffle & door prizes at 6:30pm

Killer Dwarfs acoustic performance to follow dinner

Stay tuned for a Special Guest M.C. to be announced soon

Further details can be found on Facebook.