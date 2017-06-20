KING'S X - Fan-Filmed Video From Nuremberg Show Posted

June 20, 2017, 40 minutes ago

news king's x heavy metal

KING'S X - Fan-Filmed Video From Nuremberg Show Posted

On June 18th, King's X brought their Live all Over Europe Tour 2017 to Nuremberg, Germany. Video from the show is available below. Watch for the BraveWords photo gallery from the show and an interview with guitarist Ty Tabor later this week.

King's X recently updated their schedule with shows in the US. It is now as follows:

June 
20 - Paris, France - Le Forum de Vauréal
22 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey 
23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival ARF

July
6 - Reggies Rock Club - Chicago, IL
7 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
8 - The Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
13 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
14 - The City Winery - New York, NY
15 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA    

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

TENGGER CAVALRY Rides With “Independence Day”

Latest Reviews