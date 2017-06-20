KING'S X - Fan-Filmed Video From Nuremberg Show Posted

On June 18th, King's X brought their Live all Over Europe Tour 2017 to Nuremberg, Germany. Video from the show is available below. Watch for the BraveWords photo gallery from the show and an interview with guitarist Ty Tabor later this week.

King's X recently updated their schedule with shows in the US. It is now as follows:

June

20 - Paris, France - Le Forum de Vauréal

22 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival ARF

July

6 - Reggies Rock Club - Chicago, IL

7 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

8 - The Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

13 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

14 - The City Winery - New York, NY

15 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA