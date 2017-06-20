KING'S X - Fan-Filmed Video From Nuremberg Show Posted
June 20, 2017, 40 minutes ago
On June 18th, King's X brought their Live all Over Europe Tour 2017 to Nuremberg, Germany. Video from the show is available below. Watch for the BraveWords photo gallery from the show and an interview with guitarist Ty Tabor later this week.
King's X recently updated their schedule with shows in the US. It is now as follows:
June
20 - Paris, France - Le Forum de Vauréal
22 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
23 - Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival ARF
July
6 - Reggies Rock Club - Chicago, IL
7 - The Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
8 - The Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
13 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
14 - The City Winery - New York, NY
15 - Sellersville Theater 1894 - Sellersville, PA