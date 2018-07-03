KINGNOMAD Debut “Cosmic Serpent” Track

Swedish progressive doom rock band Kingnomad will release its new LP, The Great Nothing, on July 6th via Ripple Music. Delivering six haunting tracks of hazy, hook-laden hard rock, the album beams with magic melodies and angelic atmosphere, upping the ante on the band's 2017 debut, Mapping the Inner Void. New track, “Cosmic Serpent”, is streaming below.

A magnificent blend of ghostly pop-metal and darkened down rock, The Great Nothing showcases the Swedes' sumptuous songwriting and pitch-perfect hard rock dynamics. Tracks such as the bristling "Cosmic Serpent" and bouncing "The Mysterious Agreement" spotlight Kingnomad's light and dark interplay, as the group rides catchy guitar lines, spectral organ hum and soaring choruses straight to the devil's doorstep. Expertly paced, the record builds momentum and mood before perfectly pivoting to the climatic closing of its epic, 22 minute title track.

Tracklisting:

“The Yoga Of Desolation”

“Cosmic Serpent”

“The Mysterious Agreement”

“All Those Things”

“Collapsing Pillars Of The Earth”

“The Great Nothing”

“Cosmic Serpent”: