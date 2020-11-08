KIRK HAMMETT, TOM MORELLO And SLASH Pay Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN During Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Special

On November 7th, Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) and Slash (Guns N' Roses) paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen during the "In Memoriam" portion of this year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame special honouring the 2020 inductees.

Following are quotes from all three guitarists. Watch for official video in the coming days.

Hammett: "Eddie Van Halen was amazing. Not since Jimi Hendrix had there been a guitar player that had so much impact and was so inspiring to me. He just explored the most simplest thing, a harmonic on a string, and brought it into a realm of technique that nobody even thought was possible. He was just like from a different planet."

Morello: "Eddie Van Halen was the Mozart of our generation. He had the kind of talent that maybe comes around once a century. Eddie Van Halen inspired me to practice 20,000 hours to try to get within a hundred miles of his inspired mastery of the electric guitar."

Slash: "Eddie Van Halen was a truly gifted musician. His style and his sound were completely unique to him. He had a massive impact on guitar playing and I don't think there's anybody who has picked up a guitar since 1978 who hasn't been touched in some way by Eddie Van Halen's influence. I really miss his playing and I really miss him as a friend."

Photo by Mark Gromen