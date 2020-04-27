KIRK WINDSTEIN Describes New CROWBAR Album - "Kind Of A Throwback But A Modern, More Mature Touch"

New Orleans natives Crowbar have finished work on their as yet untitled 12th studio album. "We're really looking forward to the release of the new Crowbar, which is complete and already turned into the label," says frontman Kirk Windstein, speaking to Does It Doom?.

"The whole world's turned upside down right now, we're still shooting for a September release, and it's really a killer record — I love it. It's got a lot of harmonies and it's got a lot more doomy riffs. We only had one proper fast song — one of our more upbeat, hardcore-type, Motörhead speed, I call it, type tunes; we've only got one like that. On the whole record, out of all ten tracks, besides that one tune, there's only maybe two other fast, what I would consider fast, songs on the whole record. So it's kind of a throwback but a modern, more mature touch on it."

"We're all super, super happy with the way it came out." continues Windstein. "The production's amazing, again from Duane Simoneaux. The guitar tone's amazing. The songs themselves are great; I'm really happy. It's really one of the only Crowbar records that I'm really happy with everything — every riff, I'm happy with the tones, with the production, with the lyrics, with the way I sang; the whole nine yards. So I'm really just loving it, to be honest — I really am."

(Photo courtesy of Robin Windstein)