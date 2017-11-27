KISS: 1977 - 1980 Book Signing With Photographer Lynn Goldsmith In NYC

Chances are you've seen numerous iconic pictures by award-winning photographer Lynn Goldsmith, who has photographed every important rock musician and band of the late twentieth century: The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, The Police, Talking Heads, Frank Zappa, Bob Dylan, and Patti Smith, among many others.

Published in conjunction with the band, KISS: 1977 - 1980 is the definitive photographic chronicle of KISS at the height of their popularity, showcasing the band on and off stage, in the photo studio, and in unguarded candid moments. From her archive, Goldsmith has compiled fan favorites as well as many never-before-seen photographs, all which perfectly capture the enduring phenomenon that is KISS.

On November 29th from 6pm to 8:30 pm at Morrison Hotel Gallery, located at 116 Prince Street, 2nd Floor in New York City, photographer Lynn Goldsmith will be signing copies of her book KISS: 1977 - 1980. This event is open to the public - no RSVP required. Books will be available for purchase at the signing, or you can buy them online.