KISS - Official Poster Magazine To Be Released In December

Fantasm Media Group has issued the following press release:

In the history of rock and roll, perhaps no other band has reached the level of legend the way KISS has. Founded in 1973 by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, the band has endured and defined grandiose, theatrical, larger-than-life musical entertainment and their blood-spattered, fireworks and flame live shows have influenced generations of bands and artists around the world.

Now, Fantasm Media Group is proud to present The Official KISS Poster Magazine, a full-color book featuring new, exclusive and unseen photos from KISS's past and present, brand new interviews and features as well as eight giant foldout posters, perfect for framing and hanging on whatever wall you want.

The Official KISS Poster Magazine is a limited edition, collector's book published in cooperation with KISS, an aesthetic throwback to the glory days of the poster magazines that flew off shelves in the 1970s and '80s but with a contemporary perspective and—like all Fantasm Media Group products—printed on the highest quality paper and produced by the fans for the fans.

You Wanted the Best...You Got the Best!

Visit Fantasm-Media.com for more info and stay tuned for pre-order details coming soon!

Students from Kingwood High School in Houston, Texas got a big boost on September 26th from KISS, reports KHOU.

"It means so much that some amazing rock legends like KISS would come all the way to Texas to help out some random high school," said Sarah Hoener, a freshman at Kingwood High School.

The high school sustained catastrophic damage during Harvey, and students are out right now because of it. There was serious damage to the theater and arts program as well. Students lost instruments and music while the orchestra pit completely filled with water.

"It's so difficult to comprehend, because this is what I've been doing since sixth grade," said Hoener, referring to the violin she's played.

Thankfully, hers was saved in the flood. Others were not as lucky. She and nearly 350 of her classmates came to the Smart Financial Centre to hear the band and raise awareness to the fundraiser that's been started to help get Kingwood its music and instruments back.

"The program lost so much," said Jill Wolocko, a parent. "It was hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment. You can't wrap your head around the things that were lost: the music."

Hoener and others got to pose with the band before heading into the show.

"I was studying KISS so that I would be prepared," Hoener said. "I know 'Detroit Rock City,' another great song is 'Beth' and I think it's called 'Lick it Up’.”

Read more and see a photo gallery at KHOU.com. Check out a video report below: