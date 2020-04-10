KISS - "Show Us How You Dress To Kill!"

KISS have checked in with the following:

"Show us how you dress to kill! Celebrate 45 years of KISS' album Dressed To Kill by sharing with us your best 'Dressed To Kill' outfits, and enter for a chance to win ultimate merchandise pack prizes! Whether dressed in all KISS merch or head-to-toe in suit + tie, submit a photo of your outfit for a chance to win.

Enter here.

1st place – Grand prize: 45 anniversary merch bundle

2nd place – Runner up: 45th anniversary vinyl LP + shirt

3rd place - 45th anniversary shirt

For all the details, head to KissOnline.com."