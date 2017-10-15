KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Bassist BRAD KENNEDY Features DIEMONDS Vocalist PRIYA PANDA On Sons Of Thunder Podcast
Kobra And The Lotus bassist Brad Kennedy has posted the latest episode of his official Sons Of Thunder podcast, this time featuring Diemonds vocalist Priya Panda.
Kennedy: "Episode 25 is here and it with a true Canadian rock star Priya Panda of the Toronto based band Diemonds. Diemonds has been bringing their brand of hard rock/heavy metal to the masses since 2008 and has made a name for themselves as one of the hardest working and hardest touring bands in North America. And speaking of working hard, I managed to get ahold of Priya before she has to rush off to one of her seven jobs. I’ve know Priya for a good amount of time now and I can say that I don’t think I know anyone who embodies the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll more than this woman. In this episode, we have a chat about the metal community, touring during the winter in Canada, baggage debacles, upcoming albums, and the disturbing lack of scroll toting monk presenting nominations at the Junos. Hope you enjoy this episode with Priya the pipes of Diemonds."
Check out the podcast here.
Kobra And The Lotus have updated their 2017 European tour schedule, which now includes dates supporting The Haunted and Kamelot for select shows prior to going out with Beyond The Black in December. Their schedule is now as follows:
November
3 - Olympia-Kortteli - Tampere, Finland (with The Haunted)
4 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland (with The Haunted)
5 - Gong - Turku, Finland (with The Haunted)
8 - venue tba - St.Petersburg, Russia(with Kamelot)
9 - venue tba - Moscow, Russia (with Kamelot)
16 - Traffic Live Club - Roma, Italy
17 - Circolo Svolta - Rozzano, Italy
18 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland
20 - Merleyn - Nijmegen, Netherlands
22 - Talking Heads - Southampton, United Kingdom
23 - Crauford Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
24 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom
25 - The Rox - Dublin, Ireland
26 - Voodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland
28 - The Audio - Glasgow, United Kingdom
29 - Think Tank - Newcastle, United Kingdom
30 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
December
1 - The Cobblestones - Bridgwater, United Kingdom
2 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom
3 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom
7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany
11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany
15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany
16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany
17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany
The band recently released a video for “Light Me Up”, featured on their new album, Prevail I. Watch the clip below.
Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.
Tracklisting:
“Gotham”
“TriggerPulse”
“You Don’t Know”
“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”
“Light Me Up”
“Manifest Destiny”
“Victim”
“Check The Phyrg”
“Hell On Earth”
“Prevail”
“Light Me Up” video:
“You Don’t Know” video:
"Gotham”:
Kobra And The Lotus perform next on July 27th at Metaldays in Tolmin, Slovenia. Find the band’s live schedule here.