KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Bassist BRAD KENNEDY Features DIEMONDS Vocalist PRIYA PANDA On Sons Of Thunder Podcast

Kobra And The Lotus bassist Brad Kennedy has posted the latest episode of his official Sons Of Thunder podcast, this time featuring Diemonds vocalist Priya Panda.

Kennedy: "Episode 25 is here and it with a true Canadian rock star Priya Panda of the Toronto based band Diemonds. Diemonds has been bringing their brand of hard rock/heavy metal to the masses since 2008 and has made a name for themselves as one of the hardest working and hardest touring bands in North America. And speaking of working hard, I managed to get ahold of Priya before she has to rush off to one of her seven jobs. I’ve know Priya for a good amount of time now and I can say that I don’t think I know anyone who embodies the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll more than this woman. In this episode, we have a chat about the metal community, touring during the winter in Canada, baggage debacles, upcoming albums, and the disturbing lack of scroll toting monk presenting nominations at the Junos. Hope you enjoy this episode with Priya the pipes of Diemonds."

Check out the podcast here.

Kobra And The Lotus have updated their 2017 European tour schedule, which now includes dates supporting The Haunted and Kamelot for select shows prior to going out with Beyond The Black in December. Their schedule is now as follows:

November

3 - Olympia-Kortteli - Tampere, Finland (with The Haunted)

4 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland (with The Haunted)

5 - Gong - Turku, Finland (with The Haunted)

8 - venue tba - St.Petersburg, Russia(with Kamelot)

9 - venue tba - Moscow, Russia (with Kamelot)

16 - Traffic Live Club - Roma, Italy

17 - Circolo Svolta - Rozzano, Italy

18 - Hall of Fame - Wetzikon, Switzerland

20 - Merleyn - Nijmegen, Netherlands

22 - Talking Heads - Southampton, United Kingdom

23 - Crauford Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

24 - Rebellion - Manchester, United Kingdom

25 - The Rox - Dublin, Ireland

26 - Voodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland

28 - The Audio - Glasgow, United Kingdom

29 - Think Tank - Newcastle, United Kingdom

30 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

December

1 - The Cobblestones - Bridgwater, United Kingdom

2 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom

3 - Underworld - London, United Kingdom

7 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

8 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

9 - Substage - Karlsruhe, Germany

11 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

14 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany

15 - SO 36 - Berlin, Germany

16 - Matrix - Bochum, Germany

17 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

The band recently released a video for “Light Me Up”, featured on their new album, Prevail I. Watch the clip below.

Produced by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Epica) and mastered by Grammy award winning Ted Jensen, and featuring the soon to be classic songs “You Don’t Know” and “Light Me Up” that will undoubtedly usher the band to much deserved elevated hard rock status. Evolution is inevitable and Kobra And The Lotus have delivered their most powerful album to date, Prevail I, with Prevail II to complete the story in the not too distant future.

Tracklisting:

“Gotham”

“TriggerPulse”

“You Don’t Know”

“Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)”

“Light Me Up”

“Manifest Destiny”

“Victim”

“Check The Phyrg”

“Hell On Earth”

“Prevail”

“Light Me Up” video:

“You Don’t Know” video:

"Gotham”:

Kobra And The Lotus perform next on July 27th at Metaldays in Tolmin, Slovenia. Find the band’s live schedule here.