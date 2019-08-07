KURGAN To Release Debut Album In September; Details Revealed

Danish melodic death metal outfit, Kurgan, will release their debut album, Yggdrasil Burns, on September 20 via Massacre Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen. Dragan Paunović created the cover art.

Yggdrasil Burns is a melting pot of various metal genres. To boil it all down: You can look forward to 10 hard-hitting melodic death metal tracks - with a twist of old-school heavy metal and Viking metal.

Tracklisting:

"Hellstorm"

"The Fall Of Asgard"

"Yggdrasil Burns"

"Send Me A Raven"

"Kill The Enemy"

"Rise"

"Für Lise"

"Evil Dead"

"Regicide (The King Has Fallen)"

"Over The Lands, Into The Sea..."

Catch Kurgan live on September 14 at Korsør Kulturhus in Korsør, Denmark.

(Photo - Martin Guttorm Svendsen)