L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS Breaks Down Iconic Riffs In New "Riff Lords" Episode; Video

September 17, 2020, 12 minutes ago

news riff notes tracii guns l.a. guns

L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS Breaks Down Iconic Riffs In New "Riff Lords" Episode; Video

In this brand new episode of Gibson TV's Riff Lords, Tracii Guns breaks down iconic riffs including “One More Reason”, “Electric Gypsy", “Rip And Tear“, "Never Enough”, “The Ballad of Jayne”, “Killing Machine”, “Speed”, and “Gone Honey”.

As a founding member of L.A. Guns, Tracii Guns has also performed with Hollywood Rose, Guns N Roses, Contraband and Brides Of Destruction.



Featured Audio

THE RETICENT – “Stage 2 – The Captive” (Heaven And Hell)

THE RETICENT – “Stage 2 – The Captive” (Heaven And Hell)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews