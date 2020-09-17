L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS Breaks Down Iconic Riffs In New "Riff Lords" Episode; Video

In this brand new episode of Gibson TV's Riff Lords, Tracii Guns breaks down iconic riffs including “One More Reason”, “Electric Gypsy", “Rip And Tear“, "Never Enough”, “The Ballad of Jayne”, “Killing Machine”, “Speed”, and “Gone Honey”.

As a founding member of L.A. Guns, Tracii Guns has also performed with Hollywood Rose, Guns N Roses, Contraband and Brides Of Destruction.