L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS On Reuniting With Singer PHIL LEWIS - "We Never Had A Serious Issue; There Was Other Poison In The Water That Kind Of Drove A Wedge Between Us"

Guitar World has posted a fan-fuelled Q&A session with L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns. An excerpt is available below.

Q: It’s so awesome that you and singer Phil Lewis are back together in L.A. Guns. What led to the reunion? —Tim Florian

Tracii: "Phil and I, we never had a serious issue—there was other poison in the water that kind of drove a wedge between us. That’s the best way to describe it. And Phil didn’t really recognize what the wedge was until way later. But we started talking again in 2013, and then a few years later, at the end of 2015, we were asked to do a set together for the 25th anniversary of the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas. And he had come up onstage with me right before that—I had done a Toys for Tots benefit and he came up unexpectedly and we did some stuff . At that point I thought, This sounds like L.A. Guns. This is where it’s at.

But I didn’t want to push it, because I really wasn’t interested. But then when we did the Hard Rock thing, it was beyond packed. It was insane. So there was a lot of ego massaging going on, and we got some really good reviews. And then offers started coming in to do real shows. Eventually I had record companies calling me: 'Hey, now you and Phil should do a record!' And it was like, 'Hold on, here…' And Phil was in an odd position because he was still in L.A. Guns, the version at the time. But I sent him some music and he called me back and he goes, 'Oh, wow. Okay. I see what you’re talking about…'

And that was when it happened. We said, 'Hey, this is real. Let’s take one of these deals and let’s make a record.' And so Phil let the other guys know, 'Hey, I’m outta here. I’m going to go do L.A. Guns the right way.' And I suggested he take [guitarist] Michael Grant, who was filling in for me in that band and who’s just an amazing spirit, with him. And that’s how we did it. It was seamless, painless, and definitely the right thing to do. It’s a very happy family now."

Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:

January

27 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)

February

10 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, - Shannan's (with Loudness)

11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

16 - Jacksonville, FL - 80's In the Park at Lexington Hotel

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room