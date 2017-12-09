BravePicks 2017 - L.A. GUNS' The Missing Peace #23

Finally back together again – Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns turned heads announcing their reunion and new music. If there was any craving for a classic ‘80s band to reload it was these two and The Missing Peace is the first new material with Lewis/Guns in 15 years. Now in 2017, Tracii is back where he belongs and the Guns are out of the holster and firing on all cylinders with an album that fits snuggly between Cocked & Loaded and Hollywood Vampires.

This isn’t just a nostalgia trip or cheap cash-in, the music speaks for itself with nods to their past and also musical moments that reflect maturity and progression. It’s music with a purpose, now these boys better keep the weapon loaded for more future offerings!

"The Missing Peace is truly an album by definition. It's a collection of music that I have been working on for about 12 years with various styles of rock music. From blues to classical influences, these are all hard-hitting songs. I am very proud of all of the contributions to this album by other members and writers. L.A. Guns fans are in for a treat," said Tracii in a press release.