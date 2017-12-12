L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS Performs Christmas Classic "Silent Night"; Audio

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns is streaming his instrumental version of the Christmas standard, "Silent Night". Listen via the YouTube clip below:

Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:

December

14 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar

31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky (with Faster Pussycat)



January

27 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)

February

10 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, - Shannan's (with Loudness)

11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise

16 - Jacksonville, FL - 80's In the Park at Lexington Hotel

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room