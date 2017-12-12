L.A. GUNS Guitarist TRACII GUNS Performs Christmas Classic "Silent Night"; Audio
December 12, 2017, 15 minutes ago
L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns is streaming his instrumental version of the Christmas standard, "Silent Night". Listen via the YouTube clip below:
L.A. Guns' The Missing Peace album lands at #23 on BraveWords annual BravePicks list. Check out the feature here.
Upcoming L.A. Guns live dates:
December
14 - Houston, TX - Proof Bar
31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky (with Faster Pussycat)
January
27 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish - HOB Anaheim (Namm Event)
February
10 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, - Shannan's (with Loudness)
11-16 - Miami, FL - Monsters of Rock Cruise
16 - Jacksonville, FL - 80's In the Park at Lexington Hotel
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room