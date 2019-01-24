L.A. GUNS - New Single "Stay Away" Streaming

"It’s finished. It’s pissed off, it’s nasty and pure," says L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, talking about his band's forthcoming new album, The Devil You Know. The first single, "Stay Away", is available for streaming below.

The artwork can be seen below:

Tracklist:

"Rage"

"Stay Away"

"Loaded Bomb"

"The Devil You Know"

"Needle To The Bone"

"Going High"

"Gone Honey"

"Don't Need To Win "

"Down That Hole"

"Another Season In Hell"

"Boom" (bonus track)

Scheduled for release in March 2019 via Frontiers Records, The Devil You Know features Phil Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns on guitar, Johnny Martin on bass, and Shane Fitzgibbon on drums.