L.A. GUNS Reveal Cover Art For New Album, The Devil You Know

"It’s finished. It’s pissed off, it’s nasty and pure," says L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns, talking about his band's forthcoming new album, The Devil You Know. The artwork can be seen below:

Tentatively scheduled for release in March 2019 via Frontiers Records, The Devil You Know features Phil Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns on guitar, Johnny Martin on bass, and Shane Fitzgibbon on drums.

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Tracii revealed a handful of songs set to appear on The Devil You Know, they are: "One More Season In Hell", "Gone Honey",

"Loaded Bomb", "Boom", "Rage", and the title track "The Devil You Know".

In live news, L.A. Guns will be closing out 2018 with a pair of shows at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, NV on December 28th and 29th.