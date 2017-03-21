LACERTA To Release Self-Titled Album In April; “Pillars Of Deceit” Video Streaming

Birthed in 2005, prior to the more-recent explosion of tech death, Lacerta paved the way for later-era tech death bands such as Beyond Creation and Archspire and released their debut effort, entitled Mind Processor, in 2010. The album, produced by Psycroptic guitarist Joe Haley, was the perfect combination of brutality and brains, with the over-arching sci fi themes the perfect narrative to the clinical-yet-complex compositions.

In the time it would take an astronaut to circle the earth 38,000 times, Lacerta wrote and recorded their debut effort, toured with the likes of Ruins, Psycroptic, Dreadnaught, Gape, and MSI, and wrote and recorded their brand new sophomore effort. This latest self-titled album contains eight tracks of classy, sophisticated, death metal architecture that will certainly go on to inform a whole new journey of tech death into the furthest reaches of space.

The band’s self-titled album will be released on April 14th via CDN Records. A video for the lead track, “Pillars Of Deceit” can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Pillars Of Deceit”

“Grotesque Design”

“Hell To Pay”

“Incubation Of Tyrants”

“Void Of Shadows”

“Gargantua”

“Molecular Residue”

“Ambiguous Forms”

“Pillars Of Deceit” video:

Tech and death. Those two words, when combined, can mean one of either two things - either all-noodle-no-brutal, or all-brutal-with-just-the-right-amount-of-noodle. Thankfully, Tasmanian tech death mavericks Lacerta fall into the latter category.

Lineup:

Anthony Gilbert - Lead Guitars

Gabe Latham - Vocals/Rhythm Guitars

Patrick Neumayer - Drums

Justin Wilton - Bass