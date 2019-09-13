LACUNA COIL Release Official Music Video For New Song "Reckless"

Lacuna Coil will release their new album, Black Anima on October 11 via Century Media. The official music video for “Reckless” continues the story, which began in the video to previously released single “Layers Of Time” and was again filmed by director Roberto Saku Cinardi. Watch the clip below.

Cristina Scabbia comments: "'Reckless' is the second track taken from our new album Black Anima. We wanted the concept of the video for this song to be somehow related to the one in 'Layers Of Time': that's why we filmed both of them in the same location picked by Roberto Saku Cinardi.

"We had the band's performance at the core of the 'Layers Of Time' video, while in 'Reckless' the ideas of freedom and being true to yourself come to life through disturbing horror images to cause a reaction in the audience and actually represent the obscure atmosphere of our new record.

"In 'Reckless', Lacuna Coil became part and parcel of the nightmare and fears experienced by the little redheaded girl. As usual, working with Saku in such a stunning location and with great actors that completely committed to the roles, has been absolutely inspiring. It was definitely worth it and I hope you will like this video as much as I do!

Black Anima will be available as Ltd. 2CD Book Edition incl. tarot cards, Standard CD Jewelcase, black LP + CD and digital album (+Bonus Tracks). Pre-order has started, all formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Anima Nera"

"Sword Of Anger"

"Reckless"

"Layers Of Time"

"Apocalypse"

"Now Or Never"

"Under The Surface"

"Veneficium"

"The End Is All I Can See"

"Save Me"

"Black Anima"

"Reckless" video:

"Layers Of Time" video:

Find Lacuna Coil's complete tour itinerary here.

(Band photo - Cunene)