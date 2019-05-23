LAST UNION Announce Two Shows In Italy With FALSE MEMORIES

Italy's Last Union have announced two shows with ROAR Records labelmates False Memories this June. They are as follows:

June

14 - Vecchia Scuola Pub - Palazzolo sull'Oglio, Italy

15 - Circolo Svolta - Rozzano, Italy

Last Union recently posted the first in a series of live video clips from their recently Twelve European Tour:

"Enjoy a small preview of some backstage, to savor the spirit of our concerts."

On January 18th, Last Union performed at Florentia Rock Live in Porto D'Ascoli, Marche, Italy. They have posted full multi-angle live clips of the songs "Ghostwriter", "Back In The Shadow" and "Purple Angels" from the show.