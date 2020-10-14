Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA - 2014 "Skin O' My Teeth" / "Hangar 18" Drum-Cam Video Unearthed

October 14, 2020, 23 minutes ago

Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's camp has released the drum-cam video below, featuring the Megadeth tracks, "Skin O' My Teeth" and "Hangar 18", filmed at Uberbeatz Studios in Lynnwood, WA in 2014.

Previously posted footage of Menza walking fans through his DC California drum kit can be seen below.

Set-up:

Drum Setup: DC California
24”x20” Kick Drums
8”x14” Brass snare
18”x18” Tom – Tom
16”x14” Tom – Tom
14”x13” Tom – Tom

20”x18” Tom – Tom

Heads: Evans / Remo Black Suede

Cymbal Setup: SOULTONE
16" Nick Menza prototype Hats
20" Extreme Brilliant Crash
20" Extreme Brilliant Crash
19" Extreme Brilliant Crash
19" Extreme Brilliant Crash

22" Natural Prototype Big Bell Ride

Vater - American Hickory Drumsticks - Nightstick-2S, Nylon-Tip



