Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA - 2014 "Skin O' My Teeth" / "Hangar 18" Drum-Cam Video Unearthed

Late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's camp has released the drum-cam video below, featuring the Megadeth tracks, "Skin O' My Teeth" and "Hangar 18", filmed at Uberbeatz Studios in Lynnwood, WA in 2014.

Previously posted footage of Menza walking fans through his DC California drum kit can be seen below.

Set-up:

Drum Setup: DC California

24”x20” Kick Drums

8”x14” Brass snare

18”x18” Tom – Tom

16”x14” Tom – Tom

14”x13” Tom – Tom

20”x18” Tom – Tom

Heads: Evans / Remo Black Suede

Cymbal Setup: SOULTONE

16" Nick Menza prototype Hats

20" Extreme Brilliant Crash

20" Extreme Brilliant Crash

19" Extreme Brilliant Crash

19" Extreme Brilliant Crash

22" Natural Prototype Big Bell Ride

Vater - American Hickory Drumsticks - Nightstick-2S, Nylon-Tip