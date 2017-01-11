Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA’s Christmas Gift To Son Stolen From Tacoma, Washington
January 11, 2017, 34 minutes ago
Terrie Evens, former wife of the late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza, has posted the following via her Facebook account:
“So listen up everyone out there, some ass-hat just stole my son’s Monster Moto mini bike from the North Tacoma / Ruston waterfront area. So please be on alert, pictured (above) / video below. It's blue and black with a red seat, and well ridden - Nichols loves this bike because it was a gift from his dad and me from 2 Christmas' ago and if you don't already know, his dad passed away last May.”
15 year old Nichols also just revived a brand new harbor freight engine this past Christmas that he recently installed himself.
Anyone with information should contact Ruston Police Department - (253) 761-0272 Anonymous tips can be sent to: dvsmobilemail@gmail.com.
Menza is best known for his legendary work with Megadeth during what many associate as the band's "classic" era. In recent years, he joined progressive rock/fusion group OHM:, which also features ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland.
On May 21st, 2016 Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of natural causes. The cause of Menza's death was listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.