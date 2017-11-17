LEVIATHAN – Early Demo The First Sublevel Of Suicide Out In December

Ascension Monuments Media has announced the first of several new releases from acclaimed black metal output Leviathan, dubbed The First Sublevel Of Suicide and due out Dec. 1.

Featuring roughly 40 minutes of ferocious, abrasive and manically depressing negativity, The First Sublevel Of Suicide was entirely recorded by multi-instrumentalist Wrest on a four-track analog recorder between 2002 and 2003 to serve as demos for Leviathan's 2003 full-length debut, The Tenth Sublevel Of Suicide. This is the first time that the full demo has been made available straight from Wrest's vaults. The First Sublevel of Suicide is mastered by Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams / ex-Lord Mantis).

"V tracks mixed directly from the withered cassette tapes from a failing analog IV track cassette recording device... the initial conjurings of where the entity, The Xth Sub-Level of Suicide's spirit lies..." – Wrest

Preorders are available at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Scenic Solitude & Leprosy”

“The Bitter Emblem Of Dissolve”

“He Whom The Shadows Move Towards”

“Mine Molten Armor”

“The Idiot Sun”