LEVIATHAN - New Album Out Friday; FATES WARNING Drummer Mark Zonder To Perform On Album

It has been four years since the last Leviathan record. The world and our perception of it has changed. The new studio album by progressive metal masters; Leviathan - Can‘t be Seen by Looking: Blurring the Lines, Clouding the Truth is a bold release at a time when hope in the future can be hard to find. This album is a conceptual piece with all six songs focusing on the decline of the world‘s middle class, corruption in politics and poisoning of the environment. This album establishes a voice of protest for the 99% of humanity that has been left behind.

Leviathan has earned a worldwide reputation for producing thought provoking, tasteful and passionate music. They exhibit musical ability with very few rivals. The lyrical prowess displayed is unmatched by any in the metal genre. This new release sets the bar by which all future progressive metal albums will be judged.

This album marks a significant change for the band that has been producing music for over three decades. The lineup for Can‘t Be Seen By Looking has changed to introduce a new powerful dimension. John Lutzow (the only original member dating back to the bands critically acclaimed debut from 1991) welcomed the opportunity to work with his favorite all time drummer, Mark Zonder. Mark adds a depth and style that no other drummer could have contributed. John felt a new voice was also needed and lucked upon a rising talent from Sao Paulo, Brazil. This gifted vocalist is Raphael Gazal. He has a power and soulful delivery that matched perfectly with John‘s complex lyrics. Derek Blake remains on the low end extending his long roots working the bass guitar. For final production, John sought out assistance from a remarkable studio and engineer Brad Smalling at Evergroove studios in Evergreen, CO.

Tracklisting:

“Life Beyond Meaning”

“Mercy Kill Liberty”

“Properly Channeled Rage”

“The Struggle To Be Seen As Human”

“Turning Lost Boys Into Found Men”

“Lies Are The New Normal (No Lesser Of Evil)”