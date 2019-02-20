LIBERATION Reveal “Hope” Video

Tengger X Cavalry Recordings is pleased to present Liberation - a new Mongolian-language melodic metal force hailing from Hohhot, China. Liberation is thrilled to enter the North American metal scene with their new music video for the single "Hope".

Liberation's native Hohhot is a major northern city in China rich with nomadic history and culture. The band incorporates these themes in their music, but with a fresh, young twist.

Liberation says, "'Hope' is an emotional track with peaks and valleys. The song describes the struggle of a person going through desperation and depression, but then rising up to hope and enlightenment."

Tengger X Cavalry Recordings founder Nature G says about the band, "Liberation is newly formed, yet as soon as I heard the quality and energy behind their music, they caught my eye really quickly. They're very passionate, great composers, and they give a fresh take on their own Mongolian influence with metalcore and Linkin Park-like choruses and melody. Well balanced."

"Hope" can be found on the new compilation album, Sound of the Raging Steppe, available now via Tengger X Cavalry Recordings - a new record label founded by Tengger Cavalry frontman Nature G to bring underground Chinese and Mongolian nomadic metal music to North American listeners. Sound of the Raging Steppe is available for download via Bandcamp. The compilation also features music from five additional folk-influenced heavy metal bands, who have come together to provide a stampede of horseback-heavy sound - weaving an untold story of Chinese history that smashes stereotypes.