LIKE A STORM Break Records With “Pure Evil” Single

New Zealand hard rock/metal act Like A Storm have just released their formidable new single, “Pure Evil”. The first offering from the band’s upcoming new record, Catacombs, is already creating a buzz amongst their fans and musical peers alike.

“Pure Evil” was initially released to coincide with Like A Storm’s recent UK & European arena tour with Alter Bridge, Volbeat and Gojira. But word spread about the new track, and it was picked up by radio stations across America - breaking into the US Rock Top 50 without even being released as a single.

As a result, “Pure Evil” has just become the fifth American Top 50 single in a row for Like A Storm - the first time in history that a New Zealand artist has achieved such consecutive success in US rock radio.

This new musical direction caught the attention of Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti, who commented “‘Pure Evil’ is totally killer! This song will be so badass live."

"They're hardcore," says Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy of Like A Storm's touring work ethic. "I see them show up onstage every night and give it 10,000%... They have definitely proved that they deserve every bit of success that they have coming to them."



The band also drew on experience from their relentless global tour schedule. "After playing festivals to crowds like Download and Graspop, we started approaching music in terms of what we could envision seas of people rocking out to in unison," says Kent.



Lyrically the song marks a turning point in Like A Storm’s writing, addressing the dark side of religious and political power. Says guitarist Matt Brooks: “Those members of our society who are supposed to be a shining example of morality are so often revealed to be corrupt, immoral, and even dangerous. The cover ups, scandals and exploitation that pervade the highest levels of church and government are just sickening. So 'Pure Evil' seemed like the perfect way to sum up this absolute hypocrisy - these people appear so righteous, but at their core they are the worst of the worst.”

Catch Like A Storm on tour across Europe and The UK opening for Alter Bridge. confirmed dates are as listed:

November

8 - Paris, France - Zenith

9 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

10 - Amsterdam, Holland - HMH

13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

14 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

16 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

18 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

20 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall

23 - Manchester, England - Arena

24 - London, England - O2 Arena

26 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

27 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena

28 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

December

1 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro

2 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

5 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehrl Theater

9 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

10 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

11 - Basel, Switzerland - Jakobshalle