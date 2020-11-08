Listen To FOO FIGHTERS Debut New Single “Shame Shame” On Saturday Night Live

Foo Fighters transformed Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in to a rock n roll party, with the first ever performance of their smoldering new single “Shame Shame” on the November 7 episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by friend of the band Dave Chappelle.





“Shame Shame” is the first taste of the band’s forthcoming 10th album, Medicine At Midnight, due out February 5, 2021 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.



Medicine at Midnight is available for pre-order as of….midnight November 8 (give or take)—including a limited edition purple swirl vinyl version, available exclusively at this location.







Produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark “Spike” Stent, Medicine At Midnight packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes:



“Making a Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting on a War”

“Medicine at Midnight”

“No Son of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”





Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.



Photo Credit: Danny Clinch