Listen To MELIAH RAGE Singer Talk About New Album On Digital Revolution Radio Tonight

The eight-track opus marks the return of Paul Souza, the vocal powerhouse that can be heard on the Barely Human (2004), The Deep And Dreamless Sleep (2006) and Dead To The World (2011).

Idol Hands tracklisting:

“The Kill-All Rule”

“Dark As Your Thoughts”

“Idol Hands”

“Crushed Beneath My Heel”

“Sentenced To Life”

“Absolute Power”

“Infernal Bleeding”

“Where Darkness Lies”



Production credits:

Produced, mixed and mastered by: Peter Rutcho

Rhythym guitars: recorded by John Bean Cats Liar Studios

Drums: recorded by Joel Hopkins at Red Devil Studios

Lead guitar and bass: recorded by Peter Rutcho

Vocals: recorded and produced by Rich Spillberg at Solstice Studios





BraveWords flew to Boston recently to witness the filming of two videos from the album; “Dark As Your Thoughts” and “Idol Hands”, produced by Brad Pichi and Brandon Maxham from Omnidawn Productions. Photos by Sephora Hosein from the journey can be viewed in the gallery here.

The event marked the worldwide debut of the entire opus, easily the band’s finest hour to date. Make no mistake, Idol Hands is a veritable feast for power metal fans, complete with Nichols' unmatched rhythmic mastery and Souza’s versatile voice. Still killing to survive... 30 years strong!

And yes, the album title is quite significant, given the fact that Nichols broke his wrist in late 2013 and was uncertain if he’d play guitar again after three serious surgeries. Meliah Rage is rounded off by original guitarist Jim Koury, drummer Stuart Dowie and bassist Darren Lourie.

About reuniting with singer Paul Souza, Nichols says: “We’ve always been in touch. Paul and I will be friends until death. Of course we will bicker about this and that, but that’s what singers and guitar players do. Joe Perry and Steven Tyler will die in the same coffin, but they will spat with each other. That’s what you do.”

“We are always texting about the Celtics, the Patriots or how are the kids doing,” Souza adds. “We are big time sports junkies. We go back and forth about all kinds of different things. We are going to be friends forever.”



On a side note, you'll notice the surprise appearance during the video shoot by original singer Mike Munro!



Watch for a major BraveWords feature on Meliah Rage in the coming weeks.

