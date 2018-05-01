LOCH VOSTOK Recruits THE MURDER OF MY SWEET Bassist PATRIK JANSON

After the departure of bassist Jimmy Mattsson from Swedish extreme progressive metallers Loch Vostok earlier in the spring, the band has acted fast on the challenge it is to lose a band member, and have recruited the perfect replacement, namely Patrik Janson (The Murder Of My Sweet, Wigelius, ex-Platitude).

Teddy Møller (vocals, guitars) confirms: "After a long and hard search (not really) for a new bass player we decided for the infamous Patrik (Don Johnson) Janson. He has been a Loch Vostok fan for many years and delivered 100% on the audition. Welcome to the band, Pat!"

Loch Vostok released their seventh album Strife in November 2017 - one of their absolute finest efforts in a career spanning more than a decade. Strife deals with loss on every imaginable level, the loss of life, love, monetary assets, friends etc., but also the rebuild afterwards.

The album was recorded at Frontporch Productions, mixed by David Castillo (Katatonia, Dark Tranquility, Sepultura) and mastered by Jens Bogren (No further introduction needed), both doing a splendid job with the awesome material, in Fascination Street.